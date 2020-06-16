Dhaka-Delhi-Ahmedabad flight evacuates 166 Indians from Bangladesh

The flight carried 120 passengers to Delhi and 46 passengers to Ahmedabad. This was the first evacuation flight carrying stranded Indians to Ahmedabad and the third to Delhi since the evacuation exercise from Bangladesh began on 8th May.

This was the second flight from Bangladesh in the third phase of Vande Bharat Mission to evacuate Indians stranded in foreign countries due to the disruption of international travel in the wake of Coronavirus pandemic. Flight on Monday had carried 167 Indian nationals to Delhi.

The flight departed from Dhaka to Delhi around noon time.

With the latest flight till now, more than 2130 people have been evacuated by flight from Dhaka under the Vande Bharat Mission.

Apart from the evacuation by flight, around 230 Indians have also been evacuated from Bangladesh through the land routes to Tripura, Assam, Manipur and Meghalaya on 28th May. High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh Riva Ganguly Das had gone to the Akhaura border to see off the stranded Indians leaving for Agartala.

A few other chartered flights have also been facilitated by the Indian High Commission in Dhaka to evacuate Indian citizens stranded in Bangladesh.

The evacuation of Indian citizens from Bangladesh started on 8th May with the first flight leaving for Srinagar carrying 168 medical students. Till now 4 flights have left for Srinagar, 3 for Kolkata, 3 for Delhi and one each for Chennai, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.