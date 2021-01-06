Dhaba owner arrested for stealing diesel from oil tankers on Chittor-Udaipur Highway

Udaipur : In a joint operation by the Chittorgarh special task force and Bhadsouda police station on Sunday. two men were arrested in two different cases, for stealing petrol-diesel and other petroleum products from tankers carrying them from oil companies. The men sneaked out the products and sold them secretly in the market. The police seized 550 liters of petroleum products filled in drums kept in a loading tempo for illegal transportation.

Chittorgarh SP Deepak Bhargava told Udaipur Kiran that in the series of a campaign to curb illegal activities on Highway dhabas and hotels, police teams raided on the Chittorgarh-Udaipur highway and the cops came to know that one Raju Meghwal, son of Lehru was stealing petrol-diesel from tankers that stopped at his Dhaba. Additional SP Sarita Singh assigned the cops to verify the details. The cops raided the dhaba and caught the accused red handed stealing petrol from a tanker. The team led by Shivlal Meena and SHO Bhadsouda Bhawani Shankar seized three drums containing 550 liters of diesel, empty drums and a loading tempo which was used to carry the stolen petro products.

The police came to know that Meghwal had entered into pacts with many of the tanker drivers carrying products of the oil companies, who stopped at this dhaba to eat. They let him sneak out the liquids which the accused sold secretly lesser than market price and made high profits. A case has been charged under section 3/7 of the essential commodities act and 379 of the IPC. The police also arrested a tanker driver Ranjit son of Jethu Verma, resident of Pratapgarh district for attempting to sell petrol to prospective buyers at Bhadsouda junction.



