DGR, Punjab seeks applications for recruitment to 322 posts in various departments

The Directorate of Governance Reform (DGR), Punjab has sought online applications for the recruitment of Senior System Manager, System Manager and other posts for various departments and other government departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for recruitment on these posts till 15 December.
Number of posts- 322
Post number
Senior System Manager (SSM) 02
System Manager (SM) 19
Assistant Manager (AM) 57
Technical Assistant (TA) 244
Qualification-
Senior System Manager (SSM) – BE / BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA from a recognized university.
System Manager (SM) – BE / BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA.
Assistant Manager (AM) – BE / BTech in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA from a recognized university.
Technical Assistant (TA) – BE or BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Application.
Salary
Senior System Manager 1,25,000
System Manager 85,000
Assistant Manager 55,000
Technical Assistant 35,000
Age Range
18 to 37 range
Application fee
General 1000 Rupees
Divyang 500 rupees
SC, BC 250 rupees
