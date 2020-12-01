DGR, Punjab seeks applications for recruitment to 322 posts in various departments

The Directorate of Governance Reform (DGR), Punjab has sought online applications for the recruitment of Senior System Manager, System Manager and other posts for various departments and other government departments. Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for recruitment on these posts till 15 December.

Number of posts- 322

Post number

Senior System Manager (SSM) 02

System Manager (SM) 19

Assistant Manager (AM) 57

Technical Assistant (TA) 244

Qualification-

Senior System Manager (SSM) – BE / BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA from a recognized university.

System Manager (SM) – BE / BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA.

Assistant Manager (AM) – BE / BTech in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Applications and MBA from a recognized university.

Technical Assistant (TA) – BE or BTech with minimum 50% marks in Information Technology / Electronics and Communication / Computer Science from a recognized university or institute or Masters degree in Computer Application.

Salary

Senior System Manager 1,25,000

System Manager 85,000

Assistant Manager 55,000

Technical Assistant 35,000

Age Range

18 to 37 range

Application fee

General 1000 Rupees

Divyang 500 rupees

SC, BC 250 rupees

