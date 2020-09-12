DG level meeting between BSF and BGB starts from Sunday in Dhaka

The meeting is part of regular discussions between the two border guarding forces. During the meeting, issues related to border management, fencing and development works along the border are likely to be discussed.

The Indian side is being led by the DG BSF Rakesh Asthana while the Bangladeshi side is led by the DG BGB M Shafeenul Islam. The two sides are likely to sign minutes of the meeting at the end of the discussion on September 18.

The last meeting between BSF and BGB was held in Delhi in December, 2019. The biannual talks between BSF and BGB started in 1975. These are held on alternate occasions in Dhaka and Delhi for the management of the 4096 km long border between the two neighbours.

By Rajesh Jha