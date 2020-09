DG level meeting between BSF and BGB postponed for a few days

The six day meeting was scheduled to start on Sunday to discuss issues related to border management, fencing and development works along the border.

Both sides have called it a routine meeting to discuss issues relating to the management of the 4096 km long border between the two neighbours.

The biannual talks between BSF and BGB started in 1975. These are held on alternate occasions in Dhaka and Delhi.