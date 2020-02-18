DG IDSA says India’s Neighbourhood First Policy focuses on cooperation and peaceful coexistence

He said the policy is also driven by the principle of non seeking reciprocity. Ambassador Chinoy was delivering key note address at a talk programme on “Nepal-India Ties and India’s Neighbourhood First Policy” in Kathmandu on Tuesday evening. He said neighbouring countries should also be mindful of India’s key concerns and sensitivities of security, economic future and prosperity.

Ambassador Chinoy said India would like to see prosperity in a broader context in terms of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas and Sabka Vishwas” motto. He said India and Nepal has age old friendship and bilateral relations have made significant progress in recent years.

Ambassador Chinoy said India is doing quite well in project delivery and many important projects including Motihari- Amlekhgunj petroleum pipeline and post earthquake housing reconstruction in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts have been completed much ahead of scheduled time. He also said future is bright and India and Nepal should work together to further strengthen bilateral relationship.

Eminent scholars, thinkers, former diplomats and security experts and journalists also participated in the programme.

The event was organised by Neeti Anusandhan Pratishthan, Nepal.