Development should be the first, last priority for all: PM

He said that the Bodo youths could be seen as an example in this regard. PM Modi emphasized that violence will never be the solution of any issue.

Appreciating the recent surrender of around 650 militants, the Prime Minister said that they would be rehabilitated as per the schemes of the Centre and the State Government. The Prime Minister hoped that the Bodoland Territorial Council Authority would develop a new model of development by taking all stakeholders on board.

He said that after this accord, the Centre would give 1500 crore rupees as a development package of this region. The Prime Minister said that now development should be the first and last priority for all. PM Modi also assured that the government would fulfill the recommendations of the Clause 6 committee of the Assam Accord once they submit the report.

