Development of National Highways in Kerala

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has undertaken NH works costing Rs 19,800 crore in Kerala, and these are targeted for completion by 2024. 30 Projects in an aggregate length of 549 km for an amount of Rs. 5327 Cr are under implementation.

Summary of NH Projects awarded during last Six years in Kerala:

S No Agency No.of Projects Length (km) Cost (Crore Rs) 1 MoRT&H (through State PWD) 43 732.26 2393.89 2 NHAI 7 96.1 5638.55 Total 50 828.36 Km Rs. 8032.44

Projects likely to be completed during the current FY (2020-21):

Sl. No. NH No. Name of Project Length (km) Sanction cost (Rs. Cr.) Physical Progress Date of Completion 1 66 Construction of 6.80 km 2 lane with paved shoulders Alappuzha bypass on NH47 (New NH 66) from Kommady to Kalarkode in the State of Kerala on EPC basis with 50:50 cost sharing between Government of Kerala and Government of India (MORTH) 6.80 348.43 98.6% 30.11.2020 2 183A Strengthening from Erumeli to km Mundakkayam of NH 183 A in the State of Kerala under Annual Plan 2018-19 13.60 18.98 92% 30.10.2020 3 744 Strengthening and Geometric Improvements from Punalur to Kottavasal (Kerala-Tamil Nadu border) of NH 744(Old NH-208) in the State of Kerala on EPC mode 36.25 45.96 90% 06.11.2020 4 766 Strengthening from Kalpetta to Muthanga (Kerala-Karnataka border) of NH 766 41.60 55.3808 45% 27.02.2021 5 85 Rehabilitation and upgradation of NH-85 (Old NH 49) from Bodimettu (Kerala-Tamil Nadu border) to Munnar to 2 lane with paved shoulders on EPC mode 41.78 380.76 70% 31.12.2020 6 85 Strengthening from Irumpupalam to Kakkadassery of NH 85 (Old NH 49) 46.53 82.13 78 % 31.12.2020 7 183 Strengthening and Geometric Improvements from Mankamkuzhy to to Anjilimoodu of NH 183(Old NH-220) in the State of Kerala 10.10 15.72 45 % 26.02.2021 8 85 Strengthening and Geometric Improvements from Mattakuzhy to Kundanoor of NH 85(Old NH-49) in the State of Kerala 12.61 17.73 45 % 08.12.2020 Total 8 projects 209.27 KM Rs 965.09 Cr

Projects to be awarded during current FY (2020-21)

NHAI PROJECTS

Sr. No. Name of Project Length (km) Cost (in Cr.) Status 1 Six Laning of Thalapady to Chengala section of NH-17 in the State of Kerala on Hybrid Annuity mode under BharatmalaPariyojna 39.00 1981.07 Financial bid opened 2 Six Laning of Chengala to Neeleshwaram section of NH-17 (New NH-66) Total length 37.268 km in the State of Kerala on Hybrid Annuity Mode under BharatmalaPariyojna 37.27 1746.45 Financial bid opened 3 Six Laning of Neeleshwaram to Thaliparambha section (Total length 40.11 km) in the State of Kerala on Hybrid annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna 40.11 3041.65 Financial bid opened 4 Six Laning of Thaliparambha- Muzhapilangad section of NH-17 (New NH-66) (project length 29.948 km) in the State of Kerala on Hybrid annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojana 29.95 2714.6 Financial bid opened 5 Construction of Six lane Minor Bridge (Paloli Palam), Major Bridge (Moorad) & allied works like 6-lane Main Carriageway with Service Road in the State of Kerala on EPC mode 2.10 210.21 Work awarded 6 Six Laning of Azhiyur to Vengalam section on Hybrid annuity Mode under Bharatmala Pariyojna 40.80 1276.24 Bids invited. 7 4/6-laning of Ramanattukara to Valancherry of NH-17 (New NH-66) 39.68 1795.08 DPR in final stage. Proposed to award in this FY. 8 4/6-laning of Valancherry to Kappirikkad 22.9 Km Rs 1276.5 DPR in final stage. Proposed to award in this FY. Total 266 KM Rs. 12765

PWD Works Through MoRTH

Sr. No. Name of Project Length (km) Cost (Crore Rs) Status 1 Strengthening and Geometric improvements from Kadapuzha to Kollakadavu of NH 183 in the State of Kerala under Annual Plan 2019-20 on EPC Mode 28.50 30.05 Work Awarded on 12.05.2020 2 Strengthening and Geometric improvements from Chundel to Kalpetta of NH 766 (Old NH-212) in the State of Kerala under Annual Plan 2019-20 on EPC Mode 9.6 16.72 Work awarded on 30.06.2020. 3 Strengthening and Geometric improvements from Mannilkadavu to Adivaram of NH 766 (Old NH-212) in the State of Kerala under Annual Plan 2019-20 on EPC Mode 20 35.42 Work awarded on 30.06.2020. 4 Strengthening from Polytechnic Jn. to Village Padi of NH 183 (old NH-220) in the State of Kerala under Annual Plan 2019-20 on EPC Mode 5.72 8.10 Work awarded on 23.07.2020. 5 Strengthening and geometric improvements from Chattupara to Irumpupalam of NH-85 in the State of Kerala 8 13.93 Work awarded on 23.07.2020. 6 Construction of high level bridge over Cheruthoni River at 32/500 on NH 185 in the State of Kerala on EPC Mode 23.83 Work awarded on 23.07.2020. 7 Strengthening of carriageway and Construction of retaining wall from Adimali to Keerithodu of NH 185 16.0 50.00 Work included in Annual Plan 2020-21 8 Strengthening and Geometric Improvement from Mannarkulanji to Plappally of NH 183A 32.5 50.0 Work included in Annual Plan 2020-21 9 Strengthening and Geometric Improvement from Kottayam to Chenkallepalli of NH 183 29.9 50.0 Work included in Annual Plan 2020-21 TOTAL(PWD) 150 KM 278 Crore Grand Total (NHAI+ PWD) 416 KM Rs 13043 Crore

DPR Projects in Kerala

NHAI

09 Projects of NH-66 are in DPR advanced stage having a length of 372.96 Km. and the expected Civil cost is Rs. 14260.46 Cr.

Out of which 3 Projects having a length of 117.83 Km with financial implication of Rs. 4671.18 Cr. is planning to award in this financial year.

In addition, 07 projects having a length of 847.44 Km. is included in Bharatmala Pariyojana Scheme and all DPR is in inception stage in the State of Kerala.

01 project of NH-66 having a length of 13 Km (existing 4-lane Road) is planning to develop as 6-lane Elevated Highway from Aroor to ThuravoorThekku.

Sr. No. Project Name Length (Km) Tentative Civil cost (Rs. in Cr.) Remarks 1. Azhiyur to Vengalam NH-66 (Old NH-17) 40.80 1276.24 Bids invited. 2. Ramanattukara to Start of Valanchery Bypass NH-66 (Old NH-17) 39.68 1795.08 DPR in final stage. Proposed to award in this FY. 3. Start of Valanchery Bypass to Kappirikkad of 66 (Old NH-17) 37.35 1599.86 DPR in final stage. Proposed to award in this FY. 4. Kappirikkad to Edapally of 66 (Old NH-17 & 47) 87.15 3938.28 DPR in final stage. Land acquisition is in progress. 5. ThuravoorThekku – Paravoor NH-66 (Old NH-47) 37.90 1275 DPR in final stage. Land acquisition is in progress. 6. Paravoor– Kottankulangara of NH-66 (Old NH-47) 37.50 1192 DPR in final stage. Land acquisition is in progress. 7. Kottankulangara Km. Start of Kollam Bypass of NH-66 (Old NH-47) 31.50 969 DPR in final stage. Land acquisition is in progress. 8. 4 laning of Start of Kollam Bypass – Kadambattukonam of NH-66 (Old NH-47) 31.25 1300 DPR submitted. Land acquisition is in progress. 9. Kadambattukonam– KazhakuttamJn of NH-66 (Old NH-47) 29.83 915 DPR in final stage. Land acquisition is in progress. 10. Kollam – Sengottai Section of NH-744 70.7 To be assessed Inception Stage 11. Karnataka/Kerala Border (Kutta) to Malappuram of SH-28 126.3 To be assessed Inception Stage 12. Kochi-Munnar-Theni of NH- 85 163 To be assessed Inception Stage 13. Palakkad – Malappuram – Kozhikode of NH-966 133 To be assessed Inception Stage 14. Edappally – Thrissur (Existing 4-lane to 6-lane) of NH-544 64.94 To be assessed Inception Stage 15. Walayar – Vadakkanchery (Existing 4-lane to 6-lane) of NH-544 53.5 To be assessed Inception Stage 16. Thiruvanthapuram-Kottarakkara- Kottayam- Angamaly SH 1 & NH 183 Main Central Road 236.00 To be assessed Inception Stage 17. 6-laning of Elevated Highway from Aroor to ThuravoorThekku 13.00 To be assessed Bid invited for engaging DPR Consultant TOTAL Km.

Benefits of Projects under DPR of NH-85, NH-744 and NH-966

The projects are currently under DPR preparation. The projects are planning to award in next financial year.

The above projects are the back bone of Kerala and it will provide East-West connectivity in the State of Kerala.

NH-85 connect Ernakulam, Muvattupuzha, Kothamangalam-Munnar- Devikkulam-Theni etc.

NH- 744 connect Kollam – Kundara-Kottarakkara-Punalur-Thenmala-Shegotti etc.

NH-966 connect Kozhikode-Kondotty- Malappuram-Perinthalmanna-Mannarkkad-Palakka etc.

The projects will give better connectivity from various ports/coastal areas to Tamilnadu and Karnataka States

Port Connectivity Projects for DPR in the State of Kerala through NHAI.

The 11 Port Connectivity Projects having a length of 119 Km in the State of Kerala are planned for widening under Bharatmala. Accordingly, bids were invited for engaging DPR Consultant.

Sl. No. Project Length (km) Location /Port District Package 1 Azhikkal Port – Proposed NH – Bypass and widening of 2 km. 13 Azhikkal Kannur Bids invited Package no. 1 of 81 Km. 2 Road from Azhikkal to Puthuvalappu 14 Azhikkal Kannur 3 Road from Payyambalam to Azhikkal 12 Azhikkal Kannur 4 Development of river side port road to Beypore port 2 Beypore Kozhikode 5 Road from Mudhiyam Beach to Madhura Bazaar 12 Beypore Kozhikode 6 Road from Madhura Bazaar to Chullikad 10 Beypore Kozhikode 7 Beypore port connectivity to Malaparamab via beach 18 Beypore Kozhikode 8 Road from Payikulangara to Alappuzha Byasss 14 Alappuzha Alappuzha Bids invited. Package no.2 of 38 Km. 9 Road from SH-Alappuzha Bypass Intersection 12 Alappuzha Alappuzha 10 Road from Fort Vypin to Matysyafed Tourist Office. 9 Kochi Ernakulam 11 Widening of road connecting from Kollam port to NH 3 Kollam Kollam Total 119 KM

PWD DPR Works through MoRTH

Sr. No. Project Name Length (Km) Tentative cost (Rs. in Cr.) Status 1. Consultancy Services for the preparation of Feasibility Report cum detailed Project Report (DPR) for capacity augmentation to 2 lanes with paved shoulders configuration of NH183 (old NH220) from Km 0/000 to 62/100 (Kollam – Anjilimoodu) 62.10 500.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation 2 Consultancy services for the preparation of feasibility report cum Detailed Project Report for capacity – Augmentation to two lane with paved shoulder configuration for NH corridor of NH 183 (Old NH 220) Km. 106/700 to 137/000 Kottayam – Mundakkayam 30.30 245.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation 3 Consultancy services for the preparation of feasibility report cum Detailed Project Report for capacity – augmentation to two lane with paved shoulder configuration for NH corridor of NH 183 (Old NH 220) Km. 160/300 to 215/450 – Mundakkayam – Kumili) 55.15 445.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation 4 Consultancy service for preparation of feasibility report cum DPR for Capacity Augmentation to 2 lanes with paved shoulders configuration for NH corridor of NH -766 ( Old NH 212 ) from km 5/000 (Malaparamba) to km 40/000 (Puthupady) in the state of Kerala. 35.00 280.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment finalised. Feasibility study in progress 5 Consultancy Services for preparation of feasibility report cum Detailed Project Report (DPR) for Capacity Augmentation to 2 lanes with paved shoulders configuration for NH Corridor of NH 766 (old NH 212) from Km 40/000 (Puthupady) to km 117/600 (Muthanga) in the State of Kerala 77.60 620.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation 6 Consultancy Services for Preparation Of Detailed Project Report of the Highway (NH 183A) Starting from Its Junction With NHNo.183 Near Adoor And Terminating At Its Junction With NH No.183 Near Vandiperiyar In The State Of Kerala To Two/ Four Lane With Paved Shoulder configuration 117.00 930.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation 7 Consultancy Services for Preparation Of Detailed Project Report of the Highway (NH 185) Starting from Its Junction With NHNo.85 Near Adimali And Terminating At Its Junction With NH No.183 Near Kumily In The State Of Kerala To Two/ Four Lane With Paved Shoulder configuration 96.00 760.00 Inception Report submitted Alignment under finalisation Subtotal (PWD) 473km Rs 3780 Crore