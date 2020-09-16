Development Action Plan for Scheduled Castes

As a part of the socio-economic and financial inclusion strategy of the Government to ensure that all segments of the society, particularly the Scheduled Castes, are benefited and adequate funds are allocated for their development, the concept of Development Action Plan for SCs (DAPSC – earlier known as Allocation for Welfare of SCs or SCSP) is being implemented by the Government so that targeted financial and physical benefits can accrue to the Scheduled Castes. Under DAPSC, certain percentage of funds are earmarked by Ministry/Department wise exclusively for the welfare of SCs, for implementing identified schemes/programmes. As per the Ministry of Finance guidelines, funds under the SC component are not re-appropriated to Non-SC heads. Besides, most State Governments and the Union Territory Administrations are also allocating part of their budget for the development of SCs.

As per Census 2011, the total SC population in the country, including Uttar Pradesh, is 20.14 cr. which is 16.6% of the total population of the country. There is no provision for State-wise allocation of funds under DAPSC, however, the total funds allocated under various Schemes under DAPSC during the last three years and the current year is as below:

Year 2017-18 2018-19 2019-20 2020-21 DAPSC Allocation In Rs.cr. 52605.81 56618.25 81340.74 83256.62

The DAPSC allocation has been increasing on a year-to-year basis and its percentage to the total allocation under the identified schemes has been higher than the percentage of SC population in the country as per the Census 2011.

The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment has developed an online-web portal (e-utthaan.gov.in) for monitoring the progress against financial, physical and outcome targets under the DAPSC. Nodal Officers have been appointed by the concerned Departments/Ministries to ensure better monitoring of the programme. Regular meetings are also held by this Ministry with the concerned Ministries/Departments to ensure proper utilization of the funds.

This information was given by Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Shri Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in Lok Sabha today.