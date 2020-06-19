DetelPro Launches World Most Economical ‘Make in Bharat’ Infrared Thermometer at Just Rs. 999

DetelPro, the brainchild of the brand Detel that has disrupted the Feature phone and TV Industry with its world’s most economical products today announced the launch of its ‘Make in Bharat‘ World’s most low-cost Infrared Thermometer (DT09). The newly launched product comes with 2 years of warranty and is priced at Rs. 999 + GST. DetelPro’s DT09 will be available for purchase for consumers on www.detel-india.com and for distributors and trade partners and corporates on India’s ﬁrst hybrid e-distribution platform www.b2badda.com.

The company has launched this product with the objective of accelerating the penetration of Digital Thermometer to each and every household amid the pandemic situation. DetelPro’s DT09 is made under compliance of CE, FDA, WHO GMP, ISO 9001:2015 and ISO 13485:2016. The DetelPro IR Thermometer comes with a sleek in design digital sensor and has a temperature range of 32℃ – 42.9℃. The device works with no-touch sensors which help in recording the temperature from a distance of 3-5 cm to avoid contact and to reduce the risk of cross-infection. The thermometer comes with an LCD display that helps in using the thermometer in a dark environment. It also has an automatic power-oﬀ function.

The Product will also be available at Oﬄine stores.

Commenting on the same, Mr. Yogesh Bhatia, Founder & CEO, DetelPro, said, “Our mission during this global pandemic to stay intact and we are grateful that our customers around nook and corners of the country accepted and appreciated our range of IR Thermometer. Every product of ours has a diﬀerent objective to ﬁll in the gaps in the ecosystem. Now with a strong vision of ‘Har Ghar Suraksha’, we are set to embark on a new journey with the launch of our ﬁrst ‘Make in Bharat’ IR Thermometer. We hope to reach to the remotest parts of the country with our aﬀordable models and make diﬀerence to the lives of millions.”

The company plans to launch yet another range of PPE products in the market later this month.

DetelPro

DetelPro, the health and hygiene vertical of Detel is the latest entrant in the PPE Space in India. Detel, which is a homegrown brand that has manufactured the world’s most economical consumer goods, has forayed into PPE Space with its sub-brand DetelPro to augment the supply of PPE products amidst a growing demand to ﬁght COVID-19 crisis. The company has already launched ‘Make in Bharat‘ PPE gears such as Infrared Thermometer, Hand Sanitizer, Face Shields, Masks, Gloves, etc for the frontline workers and the individual at large.

DetelPro’s aim is to penetrate the reach of PPE products across the nook and corner of the country with the aﬀordability factor.