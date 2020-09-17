Details of Indians Repatriated Under Vande Bharat Mission

Vande Bharat Mission consists of special repatriation flights operated by Indian carriers and chartered flights operated by both Indian and foreign carriers. As per information provided by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), as on 31.08.2020, a total of 5817 flights (inbound to India) were operated to repatriate Indian nationals. The country-wise details of repatriated Indians along with the state-wise arrival figures are attached as Annexure-A ( Click here )

As per information submitted by the State Government of Tamil Nadu, a total of 585 Vande Bharat Mission flights have been operated to the State of Tamil Nadu till the end of Phase 5. Phase-wise details are given in the Annexure-B( Click here )

This information was given in a written reply by Shri Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of State (I/C), Civil Aviation in Rajya Sabha today.