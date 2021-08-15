[Design Story] Better Than Bold: The Tailored Designs of Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3

With the introduction of their Galaxy Z series, Samsung Electronics redefined the smartphone experience. By merit of the devices’ innovative form factor, the Z series has expanded the ways a smartphone can be used, thus transforming the daily lives of users who are able to fold, unfold and even place their device upright.

But Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 offer much more than just their innovative form factors. With a concise design catered to user tastes, the all-new Galaxy Z series provides mobile experiences that are tailored to our modern lifestyles, going beyond design innovation to provide value to users’ daily lives.

Refined Design at Every Size

While both Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are foldable phones, the direction Samsung took with their designs differs: whereas Galaxy Z Fold3 features a screen as wide as two smartphones when unfolded, Galaxy Z Flip3 is as compact as half the size of a smartphone when folded.

Differences, aside, both feature unique form factors that come together under the umbrella concept of the Galaxy Z series. Elements that could interfere with the user’s field of view have been shrewdly arranged to allow for visual symmetry and balance in both devices, and the refined designs of both Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 are singular yet leave the same powerful impression that characterizes the ‘Galaxy Z’ identity.

Unfold and Expand

Whether a user is opening, closing or just simply holding their phone, every motion is smooth and effortless with Galaxy Z Fold3, as the device maintains a fine balance throughout its body when unfolded as well as folded. Going beyond seamlessly bringing two screens together with its refined form and components, Galaxy Z Fold3 also appears slimmer and provides a better grip than its predecessors.

Furthermore, users can take advantage of more uninterrupted viewing experiences when using the device unfolded thanks to new Under display camera technology, and the screen’s seamless 120Hz refresh rate and rich stereo provide deeper immersion when watching videos, playing games or enjoying other content.

Fold and Consolidate

One of the stand-out features of the Galaxy Z Flip3 is its iconic, compact design that allows the smartphone to fit comfortably in one hand. In order to make the user’s experience more convenient, Samsung worked hard to refine any unnecessary elements: for example, the device’s camera and Cover Screen are arranged in one single area to avoid any camera protrusion for a sleeker look.

Along with this change, Galaxy Z Flip3’s Cover Screen is four times larger1 than that of its predecessor, and comes with a range of additional functionalities. Users can check their alarms, control playlists, record a voice memo, set timers and even make payments with Samsung Pay – all when the device is folded.

From Work to Play: Enabling Versatile Experiences

These days, being able to multitask is a common skill – one that is becoming almost second nature thanks to the role smartphones play. Understanding that today’s users never miss out on the things they love to do as well as the things they have to, Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been designed to help enhance exactly these types of mobile experiences.

Galaxy Z Fold3 users can take advantage of the device’s expansive 7.6-inch Infinity Flex Display and enhanced Flex mode in order to effortlessly handle multiple tasks simultaneously, while Galaxy Z Flip3 users can harness Flex mode to record videos and host a live chat at the same time – all without needing any extra equipment. Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 have been designed to fulfill the every need of the modern user for both work and entertainment so that there is no need to compromise.

Productivity Features To Let You Do More at Once

Thanks to its intuitive design, Galaxy Z Fold3 is the perfect work companion for day-to-day life. The wide Cover Screen offers access to a wide range of functions all without needing to unfold the phone, and smart multitasking features help increase on-the-go work efficiency. By dragging required apps from the fixed Taskbar2 on the Main Screen, users can simultaneously multitask on up to three screens, and any link that is dragged will open up in a new window, preventing any interruption to the user’s workflow.

What’s more, Galaxy Z Fold3 is ideal for video conferencing thanks to its enhanced Flex mode, which makes taking notes or browsing materials during a meeting easy no matter where the user may be. Furthermore, the device’s specially engineered S Pen3 lets users drag and drop faster and with more accuracy, and even take handwritten notes for a truly seamless working experience.

Tools To Help You Communicate Better

The design of Galaxy Z Flip3 is iconic in and of itself, but its innovative structure truly comes into play when being used to communicate with a larger group of people.

By simply propping up the device, live broadcasting, vlogs and other similar activities are easier than ever before to film, and even when closed, the Cover Screen can be harnessed to take fun selfies. Galaxy Z Flip3 helps users express themselves just as they want to, be it through their design choices or with their communication with the world at large.

Unique Identities for Every User

While Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 both embody the design identity of the Galaxy Z series, they offer different unique design values to match the multifaceted profiles of today’s users.

While Galaxy Z Fold3 has been designed as a powerhouse device to stand the test of time, Galaxy Z Flip3 offers users style that doesn’t compromise on function, with self-expression built into the very design of the device. With either device in hand, users can enjoy the craftsmanship and innovation that characterizes the Galaxy Z series, all while making a powerful statement.

Timeless Design Housing Cutting-Edge Innovation

The design of the Galaxy Z Fold3 interprets classic smartphone design in modern ways, featuring high-quality color and finishes. The Phantom Black shade continues Samsung’s unique design legacy, while Phantom Green reflects the importance of sustainability within the current zeitgeist. Phantom Silver, while a neutral tone, features a warm pink finish for a shade choice with depth as well as style.

The leather case4 of Galaxy Z Fold3 covers both the front and back of the device, and users can harness the separate, exclusive case for the S Pen to conveniently store their S Pen. What’s more, users can comfortably carry their device with just one hand using the case’s attached ring for utmost convenience.

An Iconic Appearance for Unique Tastes

Galaxy Z Flip3 features an expanded range of options with which users can express their own unique personalities and preferences. The legacy of decorating the front of the device with stickers continues on with Galaxy Z Flip3 as users can now display their favorite pictures or wallpapers on the Cover Screen. For those who want an even more unique device experience, exclusive stylish color swatches are available on Samsung.com,5 and users can further curate their statement smartphone through the wide selection of case accessories available, including silicon straps and ring grips.

The journey undertaken by Samsung when designing Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 is one that has culminated in a whole new era of mobile life. While continuing on the Galaxy smartphone legacy of innovation, the new Galaxy Z series has been designed to be unique as well as offering users the flagship functionalities users know and love. Going forward, Samsung designers will continue to innovate the Galaxy Z series in order to continuously provide users with new experiences.

* The images shown in this article are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. Product specifications may vary by market, region, model and carrier.

1 Compared to Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

2 Requires the set up of Labs on your Samsung Galaxy device.

3 S Pen sold separately. Only Z Fold3 Main Screen has S Pen capability. Compatible only with the S Pen Fold Edition and S Pen Pro. All other S Pens or stylus pens not designed for Z Fold3 (including those by other manufacturers) may damage the screen.

4 Accessories sold separately.

5 Online exclusive colors will be available on Samsung.com in 30 select markets starting from August 11st 2021.

Please share this news







