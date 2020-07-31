The last date for submission of entries is 5th August 2020 till 11.45 PM. The winning logo will be awarded a cash prize of Rs. 25,000. One can login on www.mygov.in and post your design of logo for AatmaNirbhar Bharat.

MyGov has crowdsourced many logos of various departments and initiatives like Swachh Bharat, DekhoApnaDesh, Lokpal and many more. MyGov is a citizen engagement platform launched by PM Narendra Modi to promote the active participation of Indian citizens in the Nation’s governance and development.

Reports: Arun Sharma