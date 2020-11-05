DEPwD To Organize ADIP Camp in North Mumbai Tomorrow to Provide Aids & Assistive Devices to Divyangjan through Virtual Platform

Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment will inaugurate a camp for free distribution of assistive aids and devices at Block level for identified Divyangjans of North Mumbai under the ADIP scheme of Government of India at Poinsur Gymkhana, Kandivali (W) in North Mumbai virtually through online video streaming tomorrow. The event will be presided over by Member of Parliament of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency Gopal Shetty at Poinsur Gymkhana, the venue of the function in North Mumbai. In COVID 19 Pandemic situation, special measures have been taken by Government of India so that the benefit of welfare scheme may continue uninterrupted in the interest of persons with disabilities. In this endeavor adhering to all the preventive measures, this camp is being organized

Total 1035 beneficiaries were indentified in 06 location of North Mumbai in the month of January and February 2020. Total 1740 aids and assistive devices valuing Rs.87.96 Lakh will be distributed phase wise among the pre-identified beneficiaries through camps at Dahisagar, Kandivali (West), Kandivali (East), Boriwali (East), Boriwali (West) and Poinsur Gymkhana in North Mumbai.

The camp is being organized by Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India (ALIMCO), Kanpur working under the aegis of Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability (DEPwD), Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment Government of Indiain association with district administration, North Mumbai under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India. Camp will be conducted as per new approved Standard Operating Procedure(SOP).

In the inaugural camp at Poinsur Gymkhana, Kandivali (W) aids and assistive devices of different category will be distributed among 150 Divyangjan which includes 21 Motorized Tricycle.Total 33 motorized tricycles will be distributed incamp of North Mumbai with the fund amounting Rs.396000 supported by MPLAD fund of Member of parliament of North Mumbai Lok Sabha constituency Gopal Shetty. Value of one motorized tricycle is Rs 37000. The eligible beneficiary gets support of Rs. 25000 as subsidy under the ADIP Scheme of the Government of India and the support of balance amount of Rs. 12000 per motorized tricycle is funded through MPLAD.

Strict compliance of health and personal safety andother necessary precautionary steps shall be ensured in order to contain any possibility of spread of COVID 19 during the distribution of Aids and Assistive devices. Arrangements of thermal screening for each individual, compulsory use of face mask, sanitizers, hand gloves and use of PPE kits by professionals will be in place while reaching out the beneficiaries.Sanitization of venue and frequently touched areawill also be done as per new SOP of distribution. Multi-level sanitization of equipments including pre dispatch sanitization of aids and appliances, transport vehicle, sanitization of open/closed stacking area and re-sanitization of assistive devices just before the distribution.Sitting arrangement will be planned to maintain social distancing among the beneficiaries and their attendants who attended the function and will came in staggered time slot during the day in batches of 40 beneficiaries per time slot in batches with separate entry and exit points in order to avoid close contact.

Aids and appliance which will be distributed in the series of phase wise distribution camps in North Mumbai includes 33Motorised Tricycle, 75 Hand propelled Tricycle, 169 Wheel Chair,12 C.P Chair, 178 Crutches, 116 Walking Sticks, 136 Smart Cane, 23 Folding Cane for visually impaired,18 Smart Phone, 5 Daisy Player, 02 Braille Kit, 11 Rollator, 822 Hearing Aid,30 MSIED Kit, 6 Daily Living Assistance for Leprosy Kit and 102 Artificial Limbs & Callipers.