Dept of Pharma finalizing guidelines for selecting locations of bulk drug & medical devices parks: Gowda

Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today met Mr. Gowda in New Delhi and handed over request letter for considering setting up of one of the proposed Bulk Drug Park in Bhatinda.



In order to encourage domestic production of critical APIs and KSM and medical devices, Union Cabinet has approved a scheme for development of three bulk drugs and four medical devices parks in which Central Government will extend Grants-in-Aid to States with a maximum limit of Rs.1000 crore per bulk drug park and 100 crore rupees per medical device parks.

