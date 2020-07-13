Dept of Pharma finalizing guidelines for selecting locations of bulk drug & medical devices parks: Gowda

Tuesday , July 14 2020
Punjab Finance Minister Manpreet Singh Badal today met Mr. Gowda in New Delhi and handed over request letter for considering setting up of one of the proposed Bulk Drug Park in Bhatinda.
 
In order to encourage domestic production of critical APIs and  KSM and medical devices, Union Cabinet  has approved a scheme for development of three bulk drugs and four medical devices parks in which Central Government will extend Grants-in-Aid to States with a maximum limit of  Rs.1000 crore per bulk drug park and 100 crore rupees per medical device parks.

