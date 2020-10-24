 Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates
According to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre/Cyclone Warning Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, 2020 near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 88.4°E over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 200 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) & Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans around noon of today, the 23rd October.

 

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST)
 Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance
23.10.20/0830 21.3/88.4 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression
23.10.20/1730 22.3/89.1 35-45 gusting to 55 Depression
24.10.20/0530 23.5/89.8 25-35 gusting to 45 Well Marked Low

 

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning (for north-eastern States)

 

  • 23rd October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls (115.6-204.4 mm/day) at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>200 mm / Day) at isolated places very likely over Tripura, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places  Nagaland, Manipur,  Mizoram, south Assam & Meghalaya. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over remaining districts of Assam.
  • 24th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with Isolated heavy falls likely over Assam , Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

 

(ii) Wind warning

  • Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would occur over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
  • Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph also very likely off north Odisha coast during next 12 hours and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

 

 (iii) Sea condition

  • Sea condition will be rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
  • Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

 

 (iv)  Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours and off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.

 

(v) Impact expected over south Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd October, 2020:

  • Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
  • Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Northeastern states.
  • Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
  • Disruption of traffic in cities.
  • Minor damage to kutcha roads.
  • Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
  • Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and squally winds.
  • It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding. Kindly visit website of Central Water Commission (http://www.cwc.gov.in/))

-For specific district wise impact kindly visit IMD’s sate level meteorological center websites (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/departmentalweb.php) and national website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/).

