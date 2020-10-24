Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre/Cyclone Warning Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):

The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, 2020 near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 88.4°E over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 200 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) & Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans around noon of today, the 23rd October.

Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:

Date/Time(IST) Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E) Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph) Category of cyclonic disturbance 23.10.20/0830 21.3/88.4 45-55 gusting to 65 Depression 23.10.20/1730 22.3/89.1 35-45 gusting to 55 Depression 24.10.20/0530 23.5/89.8 25-35 gusting to 45 Well Marked Low

Warnings:

(i) Rainfall warning (for north-eastern States)

23 rd October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls (115.6-204.4 mm/day) at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>200 mm / Day) at isolated places very likely over Tripura , heavy to very heavy falls at a few places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam & Meghalaya. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over remaining districts of Assam.

Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls at a few places and at isolated places very likely over Tripura at a few places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam & Meghalaya. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over remaining districts of Assam. 24th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with Isolated heavy falls likely over Assam , Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura

(ii) Wind warning

Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would occur over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph also very likely off north Odisha coast during next 12 hours and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

(iii) Sea condition

Sea condition will be rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.

Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.

(iv) Fishermen Warning

Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours and off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.

(v) Impact expected over south Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd October, 2020:

Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.

Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Northeastern states.

Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.

Disruption of traffic in cities.

Minor damage to kutcha roads.

Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.

Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and squally winds.

It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding. Kindly visit website of Central Water Commission (http://www.cwc.gov.in/))

-For specific district wise impact kindly visit IMD’s sate level meteorological center websites (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/departmentalweb.php) and national website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/).