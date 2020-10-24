Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre/Cyclone Warning Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD):
The Depression over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha coast moved north-northeastwards with a speed of 24 kmph during past 6 hours and lay centred at 0830 hrs IST of today, the 23rd October, 2020 near latitude 21.3°N and longitude 88.4°E over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal – Bangladesh coasts, about 50 km southeast of Sagar Islands (West Bengal) and 200 km west-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).
It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts between Sagar Islands (West Bengal) & Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans around noon of today, the 23rd October.
Forecast track and intensity are given in the following table:
|
Date/Time(IST)
|Position (Lat. 0N/ long. 0E)
|Maximum sustained surface wind speed (Kmph)
|Category of cyclonic disturbance
|23.10.20/0830
|21.3/88.4
|45-55 gusting to 65
|Depression
|23.10.20/1730
|22.3/89.1
|35-45 gusting to 55
|Depression
|24.10.20/0530
|23.5/89.8
|25-35 gusting to 45
|Well Marked Low
Warnings:
(i) Rainfall warning (for north-eastern States)
- 23rd October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at most places with heavy to very heavy falls (115.6-204.4 mm/day) at a few places and extremely heavy falls (>200 mm / Day) at isolated places very likely over Tripura, heavy to very heavy falls at a few places Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, south Assam & Meghalaya. Light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy rainfall at isolated places likely over remaining districts of Assam.
- 24th October 2020: Light to moderate rainfall at many places with Isolated heavy falls likely over Assam , Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura
(ii) Wind warning
- Squally winds speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph would occur over North Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
- Squally wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 Kmph also very likely off north Odisha coast during next 12 hours and 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.
(iii) Sea condition
- Sea condition will be rough to very rough over North Bay of Bengal and adjoining Central Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours.
- Sea condition will be rough to very rough along & off north Odisha-West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours.
(iv) Fishermen Warning
Fishermen are advised not to venture into North Bay of Bengal and along & off West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts during next 24 hours and off Odisha coast during next 12 hours.
(v) Impact expected over south Assam, east Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura on 23rd October, 2020:
- Localized Flooding of roads, water logging in low lying areas and closure of underpasses mainly in urban areas of the above region.
- Possibility of Landslides in hilly areas of Northeastern states.
- Occasional reduction in visibility due to heavy rainfall.
- Disruption of traffic in cities.
- Minor damage to kutcha roads.
- Possibilities of damage to vulnerable structure.
- Damage to horticulture and standing crops in some areas due to inundation and squally winds.
- It may lead to riverine flooding in some river catchments (for riverine flooding. Kindly visit website of Central Water Commission (http://www.cwc.gov.in/))
-For specific district wise impact kindly visit IMD’s sate level meteorological center websites (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/imd_latest/contents/departmentalweb.php) and national website (https://mausam.imd.gov.in/).