Depression over northwest & adjoining Westcentral Bay of Bengal off Odisha – north Andhra Pradesh coasts

It is very likely to intensify further into a Deep Depression during next 24 hours.

It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross West Bengal & adjoining Bangladesh coasts, as a Deep Depression between Sagar islands (West Bengal) & Khepupara (Bangladesh) over Sundarbans by 23rd October afternoon.