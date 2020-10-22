Depression intensifies over Bay of Bengal, moderate to heavy rain in Bangladesh | | Udaipur News | Udaipur Latest News | udaipur local news । Udaipur Updates

According to the weather report issued by the Met Department of Bangladesh on Thursday, the depression is likely to intensify further.

The Met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at places over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna, Barisal, Chattogram, Mymensingh and Sylhet divisions in the country in the next 48 years.

The Met department also forecast light to moderate rain and thunder-shower accompanied by gusty or squally in most places in these divisions.

Most of these places including Dhaka have been experiencing rain since morning on Thursday.

The Met department also issued a warning on Wednesday asking the maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongal and Pyra to hoist the cautionary signal number 3 in view of the low pressure area forming over west-central bay and adjoining areas. All fishing boats and trawlers over the north bay and deep seas were advised to come close to the coast and proceed with caution.