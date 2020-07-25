Department of Biotechnology supports production scale-up of test kits from Mylab

Hasmukh Rawal, MD, Mylab Discovery Solutions said, “We are very thankful to Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council for hand holding us when no one believed us. With the funds we would really be able to accelerate our process of the production”

Dr Renu Swarup, Secretary DBT and Chairperson BIRAC said “In our fight against the current pandemic, having indigenous supplies of qualitative RT-PCR test kits was identified as a critical need in enhancing the testing ability across the country. Therefore scale-up of Mylab’s pathodetect production was a step DBT took very early in that direction. This production line at Mylab manufactures rapid, high throughput detection platform and is aligned with our Hon’ble Prime Minister’s vision of AtmaNirbhar Bharat.”

Currently, Mylab has a manufacturing capacity of 2,00,000 RT-PCR and 50,000 RNA tests. Mylab has obtained CDSCO/India-FDA and ICMR approval to manufacture for NAT, HIV, HBV, HCV, and for detection of novel coronavirus 2019-n COV/SARS-COV-2.

The company has recently launched a Molecular laboratory machine Compact XL that can manufacture various reagents as well as perform many molecular tests in a single machine unit. The machine will help India in setting up the Molecular Diagnostic labs in rural India as it eliminates huge infrastructure costs, Capex and Opex costs since minimal number of employees can do a large number of tests.