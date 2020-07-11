Deora joins as new Udaipur collector

Udaipur : Chetan Ram Deora took charge as the new collector and district magistrate of Udaipur on Friday morning. Soon after joining, the DM took feedback from ADM OP Bunkar on pertinent matters and issues being faced by the people in the area. He also held a formal meeting with UMC commissioner Qamar Ul Zaman Chaudhary, CEO Zila Parishad Dr Manju, DSO Jyoti Kakwani and officials of all other departments. Speaking to media persons, the new collector said proper implementation of the state government’s welfare schemes to the bottom level would be his primary concern.

Speaking about COVID-19 management, he said the tourist city has received a major setback during the peak tourism months due to lockdown and hence plans would be chalked out to compensate the loss caused to the public as well as entrepreneurs. Along with efforts to boost tourism sector, health and safety of the citizens would also be equally cared for.

He expressed discontent on the prevalent 13 percentage of pension coverage in the area and said it should atleast cross 15 percent. He instructed officials of the Social Justice and Empowerment department hold ‘Pension Day’ on every Tuesdays at block level so that eligible and needy people are benefitted of the state aid.