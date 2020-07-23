Demand for Shramik Special trains fully met: Indian Railways

Addressing a virtual press conference, Yadav said the Railways operated the last Shramik Special train on July 9 and all existing demand for such trains was fully met. The Indian Railways started to operate Shramik Special trains from May 1 to transport stranded migrant workers, students, pilgrims and tourists to their native states.

The railways has suspended passenger, mail and express train services from March 25 amid the nationwide lockdown to combat the spread of Covid-19. The Railways has said it subsidised the ticket prices for migrant workers by agreeing to pay 85 per cent, while state governments have been asked to pay the remaining 15 per cent.

“The last Shramik Special train ran on July 9. And with that we presume that we have met the demand of the states regarding these trains. However, if there is more such demand, we will run these services again instantly,” the Chairman said.

He also cited that out of the 5,231 Covid-19 isolation coaches, the national transporter has stationed 813 coaches with over 12,473 bed facilities at several stations across the country. He said in Delhi, 503 isolation ward coaches have been stationed with 270 in Uttar Pradesh and 40 in Bihar.