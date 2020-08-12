Delhi’s Sudeva FC to play in I-League

The AIFF’s bid evaluation committee announced the decision post their meeting on Wednesday.

The committee also granted permission to Sreenidhi FC to take part in the league from 2021-22 season onwards.

Sudeva’s inclusion means the number of participating teams go back to 11 after defending champions Mohun Bagan merged with Indian Super League (ISL) champions ATK to form a new entity ATK Mohun Bagan which will play in the ISL.

Sudeva FC will also bring back top-level football back to the national capital after a brief hiatus. ISL outfit Delhi Dynamos had shifted bases to Odisha before the start of the 2019-20 season.

Sudeva FC was earlier known as Moonlight FC, the current management of the club took control of the club in 2016.

The bid for direct entry into next season’s I-league had been initially submitted by Sudeva, Sreenidhi, and Shillong’s Ryntih SC.