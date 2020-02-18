Delhi’s IGI Airport becomes first single-use plastic-free airport of India

The CII-ITC Centre of Excellence for Sustainable Development, that supports the business community towards achieving sustainability has certified DIAL for its successful voluntary implementation of single-use plastic-free airport measures within IGI Airport’s operations.

In a statement, DIAL said our objective to make Delhi Airport free from single-use plastic is in line with Prime Minister’s vision to abolish all single-use plastic from India by 2022. DIAL said it is committed to preserve the environment and do its bit.

