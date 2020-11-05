Delhi’s air quality deteriorates further to ‘severe’

According to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research, SAFAR, PM10 pollutants was recorded in the severe category with 535 level whereas the PM2.5 level was registered at 358.



Share of stubble burning has considerably increased to 42 per cent in Delhi’s pollution which is maximum so far in this season.



SAFAR has predicted that the air quality will remain in the very poor category on Friday.



It has been suggested to the people to avoid all physical activities outside.



On Wednesday, a thick blanket of haze has covered Delhi leading to low visibility on the city roads as air quality has started sudden deterioration from noon.

Please share this news







