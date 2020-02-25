Delhi violence: Home Minister Amit Shah takes stock of situation 

Union Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting to discuss the prevailing situation in the national capital after violence in northeast Delhi over the amended citizenship law left seven people, including a head constable, dead.

Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP’s Manoj Tiwari and Ramvir Bidhuri attended the meeting.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director of Intelligence Bureau Arvind Kumar were also present at the meeting.

Meanwhile, there was fresh violence in parts of North East Delhi on Tuesday with mobs vandalising shuttered shops and pelting stones. The area continued to remain tense, a day after violence over the amended citizenship law claimed seven lives, including that of a head constable.

