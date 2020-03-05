Delhi Violence: AAP’s suspended counselor Tahir nabbed

Meanwhile, peace has been fully restored in North East Delhi. Police is constantly keeping a tight vigil in all areas including North East Delhi. lieutenant Governor of Delhi Anil Baijal along with the POlice Commissioner visited the affected areas on Thursday.

The violence in North East Delhi on 24 and 25 February left a ghastly trail of disaster, deaths and destruction.

After the violence subsided journalists and police recovered many inflammable material from terrace of Tahir Hussain’s house and he immediatly came under the scanner for his alleged role in riots.

The father of IB officer Ankit Sharma has filed an FIR against Tahir. Thoruogh investigation in the case will uncover the truth and hold the guilty accountable.

