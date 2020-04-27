Delhi: Union Health Minister reviews healthcare facilities for COVID patients

Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan has said that the mortality rate of COVID-19 patients in India is 3.1 per cent, compared to seven per cent at global level. He said, 5,913 people have been cured till date resulting in recovery rate of around 22 per cent, which is also better than most of the countries.



The Minister visited AIIMS trauma centre and took stock of their preparedness to overcome COVID-19. Jai Prakash Narayan Apex Trauma Centre of AIIMS is functioning as a dedicated COVID-19 hospital consisting of 250 bed isolation wards.

He interacted with few COVID-19 affected patients and enquired about their well being. He also sought their feedback about the facilities available in AIIMS, so that necessary improvements can be made.

