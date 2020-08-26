Delhi to witness thunderstorms with rain tomorrow

Mumbai will experience a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain. The minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius and the maximum will be around 31 degrees.



Chennai will have a generally cloudy sky with light rain or drizzle. The temperature will hover between 27 and 35 degrees Celsius.



Kolkata will witness generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thunder showers. The minimum temperature in the metropolis will be around 25 degrees Celsius while the maximum will be 29 degrees.



In the North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature will be 25 degrees Celsius in Jammu while the maximum will be around 32 degrees. The city will have a generally cloudy sky with moderate rain.