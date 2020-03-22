Delhi, Telangana & Bihar announce lock down till 31st March

No public transport services including private buses, autos, e-rickshaws will be allowed during the lockdown period in Delhi and only 25 per cent of the DTC bus fleet will ply on city roads. All domestic flights into Delhi have also been banned from tomorrow till March 31. Mr Kejriwal said that Delhi’s borders will be sealed during lockdown but it will be ensured that people providing essential services do not face difficulties.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced the lockdown of the state in Hyderabad after a high level meeting. He said, the decision has been taken under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897. The Chief Minister said 20 per cent of employees will be attending offices and all private entities will have to pay the salaries for their employees.

Bihar government has announced lock down throughout the state in view of COVID 19 outbreak. This will be effective with immediate effect till March 31. This decision was taken in a high level meeting which was chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.