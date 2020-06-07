Delhi states borders to reopen from tomorrow

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today said that only residents of the National Capital will be treated in state’s hospitals till the time COVID pandemic lasts.

He also informed that the malls, restaurants and places of worship will open in the city from tomorrow.



While briefing the media Kejriwal said, the state government received over 7 lakh suggestions from the residents regarding the issue of treatment of patients in Delhi hospitals.



Mr. Kejriwal informed that the state cabinet has taken the decision after considering the suggestions both from the residents and the expert panel which was constituted by the government.

He said, the expert panel under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of Indraprastha University, has stated in their report that Delhi would need around 15 thousand additional hospital beds by the end of this month, to take care of COVID patients.



The panel also recommended that the health infrastructure in the city should be reserved for treating residents of the Capital, adding that if the government opens up hospitals for non-residents, all beds will be occupied within a very short span of time.



Kejriwal, citing higher risk for senior citizens and those with comorbidities has urged them to stay at home and take special precaution in light of the prevailing situation.

