Delhi Polls: Tentative voter turnout of over 61% recorded; counting on Tuesday

Chief Electoral Officer of Delhi, Dr. Ranbir Singh said the election passed off peacefully in the national capital. He said the final voter turnout percentage will increase as voting had not concluded in many places at the time of briefing.

He said, during the election, over 12 crore rupees cash has been seized so far. Mr. Singh said extensive voter education programmes were organised to educate people to exercise their voting right.

Deputy Election Commissioner Sudeep Jain said, due to excellent training to the polling officers, less than one per cent VVPAT were replaced. He said, over 13 thousand polling booths were set up for over one crore forty lakh voters.

A total of 672 candidates are in the fray for the 70-member assembly. A maximum of 28 candidates are contesting from New Delhi constituency, and minimum of four persons from Patel Nagar seat.