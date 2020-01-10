Delhi Police identifies nine suspects in JNU violence case

He said, JNU Student Union President Aishe Ghosh was also seen in the groups which vandalized the Server Room situated in the Administrative Block to sabotage the registration process. He said, a large majority of students wanted to actually register but these people were not allowing others to register which has come forward in the investigation. He said, specific students were targeted in the violence. Mr Tirkey said three cases have been registered in the violent incident and investigation is underway.

Delhi Police Spokesman, M S Randhawa said, the investigation regarding the criminal cases filed in connection with JNU violence incident is being done by Crime Branch. He said, it has been observed that a lot of misinformation related to these cases is being circulated.

Jawaharlal Nehru University Vice Chancellor M. Jagadesh Kumarhas said that regular classes in the University will begin from Monday. Mr Kumar, who met the Secretary, Department of Higher Education Amit Khare, informed that JNU Administration is implementing the record of discussions with the Ministry of Human Resources Development issued on 11th of last month.