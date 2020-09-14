Delhi Police Commissioner assuage doubts regarding investigation in riots

The seminar was organised under the aegis of Vice President, Delhi Police Gazetted Officer Association, Vijay Malik, T R Kakkar, the Chief Patron of the Association and was attended by a few lawyers, general representatives of the public, and retired senior officials of Delhi Police. The seminar discussed that many interested groups for the reasons best known to them are questioning on the investigation of riots in North East Delhi and the role played by Delhi Police in the same.

Delhi Police Commissioner S. N. Shrivastava put to rest all false accusations and claims made against the the Delhi Police force in the riots and reasserted that all actions thereof taken by the Delhi Police were in absolute compliance of law and the investigation was conducted with utmost care without any dictate of political interest or pressure. Commissioner congratulated the Association for conducting such a seminar and also reiterated the continued assistance of the association and its members with Delhi Police.

By Tapas Bhattacharya