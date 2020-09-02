Delhi Metro services to resume in graded manner from Sept. 7 onwards

General public can avail the services on given Lines from the date as per the operational timings shown against them:-

STAGE-1

7th September 2020 onwards

Line-2 (Yellow Line) from Samaypur Badli to HUDA City Centre including Rapid Metro, Gurugram

MORNING

(4 Hours only)

(7 AM to 11 AM)

EVENING (4Hours only)

(4 PM to 8 PM)

9th September 2020 onwards

In addition, Line-3/4 (Blue Line) from Dwarka Sec-21 to Noida Electronic City/Vaishali & Line-7 (Pink Line) from Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar

10th September 2020 onwards

In addition, Line-1 (Red Line) from Rithala to Shaheed Sthal New Bus Adda, Line-5 (Green Line) from Kirti Nagar/Inderlok to Brig. Hoshiar Singh (Bahadurgarh) & Line-6 (Violet Line) from Kashmere Gate to Raja Nahar Singh (Ballabhgarh)

STAGE-2

11th September 2020 onwards

In addition to stage-1 Lines, Line-8 (Magenta Line) from Janakpuri West to Botanical Garden & Line-9 (Grey Line) from Dwarka to Najafgarh will be also made operational

MORNING

(6 Hours only)

(7 AM to 01 PM)

EVENING

(6 Hours only)

(4 PM to 10 PM)

Above timings are applicable for lines resumed at Stage-1 also

STAGE-3

12th September 2020 onwards

In addition to stage-1 & 2 Lines, Airport Express Line from New Delhi to Dwarka Sec-21 will be also operational

Services on all lines will be available throughout the day

(6 AM to 11 PM)

Above timings are applicable for all Lines

Train services will commence with adequate frequency as they were before 22nd March 2020 which may be increased or decreased as per requirement.

However, due to increase in dwell time of trains at stations, there will be minor increase in time required for performing a trip.

Trains will not stop at stations falling in containment zone and such stations will remain closed for public.

Similarly, some of the stations may be skipped if social distancing is not adhered by the passengers.