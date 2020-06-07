Delhi likely to witness partly cloudy sky, Maximum Temp. expected to be 38°C

Mumbai will have generally cloudy sky with a few spells of rain or thundershowers today. The minimum temperature recorded was 23 degrees, while maximum will go up to 32 degrees.



In the south, Chennai is expecting partly cloudy sky. The minimum temperature was recorded at 29 and maximum will go up to 39 degrees Celsius.



Kolkata will witness partly cloudy sky with possibility of moderate rain or thunderstorm. The minimum temperature in the metropolis was 28 degrees Celsius while maximum will be around 37 degrees.



On to North, in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the minimum temperature was 22 degrees Celsius in Jammu while maximum will be around 37 degrees Celsius. The city will observe mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.



In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was recorded at 12 degrees Celsius while maximum is expected to be around 29 degrees.

The city will observe mainly clear sky becoming partly cloudy towards afternoon or evening.



In Gilgit, the minimum temperature was recorded at 15 degrees Celsius and maximum is expected to be around 36 degrees. The region will have mainly clear sky.



In Muzzafarabad, there will be partly cloudy sky becoming generally cloudy towards afternoon or evening or night. the minimum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees and maximum is expected to be around 35 degrees Celsius.