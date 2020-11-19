Delhi LG meets CM to review COVID-19 situation

To tackle the current COVID situation effectively LG emphasised the need to implement in a time bound manner, the decisions taken in the meeting chaired by Union Home Minister, pertaining to enhanced testing, augmenting of hospital infrastructure and human resources , house to house survey , review of home care arrangements etc .



Delhi LG also emphasised that as the National Capital witnesses’ unprecedented trying times due to COVID 19 pandemic, IEC (Information, Education Communication) activities through all modes of media should be effectively utilised to inform, sensitise and persuade people to strictly adhere to the COVID safety norms.

In was felt that even though most of the people are adhering to the COVID appropriate behaviour, still there are some disregarding the same with impunity. This in turn was not only exposing them to the deadly virus but was also putting others at risk due to their irresponsible behaviour.

In a situation already made complex by the onset of winters, high levels of air pollution, seasonal respiratory disorders and crowding caused by the ongoing festival season, such disregard of preventive and protective measures to contain COVID 19 including wearing of face masks, hand sanitisation and physical social distancing has significantly contributed to the uncontrolled spike in the number of COVID infections, hospitalizations and deaths in the city.

While the LG and CM appealed to the citizens of Delhi to strictly adhere to the COVID appropriate behaviour, in larger public interest with an aim to create effective deterrence, it was considered necessary to enhance the fine for not wearing face masks, from the existing Rs 500 to Rs 2000 with a view to penalise the violators in an exemplary way . The decision was taken as an extraordinary measure in the face of a sudden surge in the COVID-19 cases in Delhi during the last fortnight despite best efforts being put in by various field agencies on all fronts.