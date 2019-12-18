Delhi HC to hear plea on probe into Jamia violence

The petition was mentioned before a bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Rekha Palli by advocate Rizwan and the court allowed it to be listed tomorrow.

The plea has sought judicial inquiry into the action taken by the police, including allegedly firing at students.It also sought proper medical treatment and compensation for the injured students.

Protestors torched four public buses and two police vehicles as they clashed with police in New Friends’ Colony near Jamia university during a demonstration against the amended Citizenship Act.