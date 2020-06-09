Delhi govt should plan health infrastructure: LG office

Baijal tweeted, “Discussed issues relating to availability of beds for Covid-19 patients, extensive testing, swift ambulance response, providing critical information in public domain.”

“Meeting held in a very constructive and harmonious atmosphere. Many constructive suggestions have been received and all of us need to fight this pandemic together,” he added.

During the meeting, Principal Secretary (Health) made a detailed presentation on the preparedness and planning of the government regarding declaration of private hospitals as Covid hospitals.

The LG office was informed that up to June 8, there were 29,943 confirmed Covid-19 cases in Delhi out of which 11,357 patients had recovered/discharged/migrated.

The fatality rate in Delhi is 2.92 per cent as compared to the national average of 2.81 per cent, while the recovery rate is 38 per cent.