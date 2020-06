Delhi govt orders to set up 24×7 help-desks in all state-run hospitals to help needy patients

In an order the health department of the City Government said, the helpdesks will function in two shifts of 12 hours each and consist of two officials of Delhi Government and one constable during night duty hours.

The order said, the sub-divisional magistrate SDM of the area, in which the hospital is located will be responsible for monitoring or supervision of the overall functioning of the helpdesks.