Delhi government asks private hospital not to deny admission to suspected Covid-19 patients

In an order, it said that all hospitals operating in Delhi shall ensure that no patient who is having Covid-19 symptoms and is in moderate and severe category be denied admission on the pretext that patients is not having Covid positive report.



It also directed that all such patients may be kept in Covid suspect patient area till the test report is received.

Accordingly, if found positive, then the patient shall be kept in the Covid hospital and otherwise transferred to non-Covid hospital for further management.



This decision came in the wake of several complaints that people having symptoms of coronavirus infection are denied admission in the hospitals.