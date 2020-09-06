Delhi Capitals spinners will play crucial role in IPL 2020

Praising the team’s captain, Shreyas Iyer, Dhawan said” Shreyas did a good job as a captain in the last season as well, this year we have (Ravichandran) Ashwin and (Ajinkya) Rahane as well, they are experienced campaigners, I am confident that Shreyas would lead the team nicely this year as well.”

Speaking to Doordarshan, he said the team has Good spinners like Ashwin, Sandeep, Amit, Axar and its a balance side.

They will come handy in the tournament.

Initially, the 13th edition of the IPL was slated to begin on March 29 but it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Now, the tournament will take place in the UAE, starting from September 19.

IPL will be played across three venues — Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah.