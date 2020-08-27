Delhi Capitals Sign Daniel Sams As Replacement for Jason Roy

Sams, whose impressive performances in the Big Bash League for the Sydney Thunders earlier this year have seen him earn a national call-up. He is a part of Australia’s limited overs squad for the tour of England next month.

On joining Delhi Capitals, the left-arm fast medium bowler said, “The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year.

I feel fortunate to be a part of it this year, and I’m thankful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity. I can’t wait to join the rest of the players in the UAE.”

Sams will be joining fellow Australians Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Delhi Capitals.