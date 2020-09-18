Delhi Capitals Salutes COVID Warriors from the City

As a small token of gratitude, Delhi Capitals, through its digital initiative “Salaam Dilli”, recognised the contribution of some frontline workers from Delhi NCR.

Inspired and humbled by the efforts of these courageous citizens, the Delhi Capitals official match jersey will bear the “Thank You COVID Warriors” message for the entire duration of this season.

On Thursday, members of the Delhi Capitals squad, including CEO Dhiraj Malhotra, Assistant Coach Mohammad Kaif, and senior players Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra, interacted with these COVID heroes through a virtual meet. On the occasion, the participants also unboxed a surprise delivery package, which comprised a letter of gratitude and personalised jerseys on behalf of the Delhi Capitals team.

Under the ‘Salaam Dilli’ initiative, Delhi Capitals featured the following COVID warriors from the city:

Manika Bhadwar: Fed underprivileged people through her own kitchen

Pomilla Gupta: Ran a kitchen for stray dogs during the lockdown

Sourav Das & Laxmi Das – Distributed home-made masks for free, installed mask vending machines in public places

Atul Gogia – Stood at the frontline to treat COVID patients

Niharika Dwivedi – Donated personal savings to buy air tickets for a family of migrant workers

Amit Phogat & Ravinder Dharwal – Delhi Police constables who donated, and ran a plasma donation network