Delhi Capitals announce Ryan Harris as new Bowling Coach

The 40-year-old will join the Delhi Capitals side in the UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League. James Hopes, who was the team’s Bowling Coach in 2018 and 2019, will be unable to travel with the team this year owing to personal reasons.

A late entrant in international cricket, Harris has 113 Test wickets, 44 ODI wickets, and 4 T20I wickets to his name. In 2009, he won the IPL with the Deccan Chargers. Injuries forced him to announce his retirement in 2015. Since then, Harris has undertaken coaching assignments with the Australian team, Big Bash League side Brisbane Heat, and even Kings XI Punjab in the IPL.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff featuring Ricky Ponting, Mohammad Kaif, Samuel Badree & Vijay Dahiya.

– Tapas Bhattacharya