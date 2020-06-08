Delhi borders reopen today

He also informed that barring hotels and banquet halls in the city, malls, restaurants and places of worship will open from Monday. While briefing the media Kejriwal said, the state government received over 7 lakh suggestions from the residents regarding the issue of treatment of patients in Delhi hospitals.

Kejriwal informed that the state cabinet has taken the decision after considering the suggestions both from the residents and the expert panel which was constituted by the government. He said, the expert panel under the chairmanship of Dr. Mahesh Verma, Vice Chancellor of Indraprastha University, has stated in their report that Delhi would need around 15,000 additional hospital beds by the end of this month, to take care of COVID patients.

Under the new set up, private hospitals and Delhi government hospitals in the city will be reserved only for the residents of Delhi. However, Central Government hospitals and hospitals providing special treatment or surgery will remain open for everyone.

Kejriwal, citing higher risk for senior citizens and those with co-morbidities has urged them to stay at home and take special precaution in light of the prevailing situation.