Delhi Assembly Polls: PM Modi holds election rally in Karkardooma 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an election rally in Karkardooma Delhi. He slammed the Aam Admi Party and Congress squarely balming them for the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh, Jamia and Seelampur. The PM said they are by design, not coincidence.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigning for the Delhi elections for the first time slamming the Congress and the AAP reminding the people that Delhi was still waiting for a Lokpal. Protests in Seelampur, Shaheen Bagh and Jamia over CAA are no coincidence but an experiment, he said. Taking a swipe at the Congress he said those who questioned Batla House encounter are saving those who raised ‘tukde tukde’ slogan.

Prime Minister further said that the government will provide ‘pucca’ houses to all poor families by 2022 while the Aam Aadmi Party will continue to stall welfare schemes if it is voted back to power even while his government was finding solutions to decades-old problems affecting the country. He cited the regularisation of unauthorised colonies to assert that the BJP had fulfilled its promise to the people of Delhi.

PM Modi further said that 21st century India will be run not on a policy of hate but on a policy of development taking the country to even greater heights.

The PM referred to Delhi-NCR as the nation’s manufacturing hub and that India would not lag behind when it came to the new industrial revolution. He said the budget had introduced new tax slabs to ease the burden of the middle class.



