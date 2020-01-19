The card, “10 guarantees of Kejriwal”, also promises to continue the scheme for free electricity up to 200 units, free health facilities, to plant two crore saplings, clean Yamuna river and reduce pollution in Delhi over the next five years.
Delhi Assembly polls: Kejriwal releases ‘guarantee card’
