Delhi Assembly Polls: Campaigning in full swing

With just five more days left for campaigning in Delhi Assembly Elections, all political parties in the fray have geared up their outreach efforts.

BJP National President J.P. Nadda will do door to door campaign under “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” in Grater Kailash today. He will also address public meetings in Sangam Vihar and Kalkaji.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah will also do door to door campaign under “Maha Jan Sampark Abhiyan” in Delhi Cantt. He will also public meetings in Srinivaspuri, Tilak Nagar and Burari.

Senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will take Padyatra today in Malviya Nagar.

Aam Admi Party leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal are also hold roadshows on Sunday.

Congress Party released its manifesto for Delhi assembly elections in the presence of several state and central leaders. It covers many more important points including the developmental issues of Delhi. In its manifesto, Congress party promised to regularise the services of all casual and contractual employees working under Delhi govt. Providing unemployment allowance to Graduate and Post Graduate, bringing Lokpal in six month and increasing Delhi’s green cover by 30 percent are promised made to the people of Delhi.