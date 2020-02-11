Delhi assembly polls: AAP leading in 56 seats; BJP in 14

The party is leading in57seats, while BJP is ahead in 13 constituencies in the 70-member Assembly elections. According to the trends, the contest is between AAP and BJP with the Congress nowhere in the reckoning. Counting of votes is progressing smoothly amid tight security at 21 centres.

The counting began at 8 this morning with postal ballots. The votes cast through electronic voting machines (EVMs) were taken up after that. Each EVM consists of a ballot unit, a controls units and a voter-verifiable paper audit trail (VVPAT). After counting of votes through controls units from every assembly constituency, five VVPATs will be randomly selected and they will be counted. 62.59 per cent voter turnout was recorded this year, five per cent less than 2015 assembly polls.

The counting centres are located across 11 districts, including at CWG Sports Complex in east Delhi, NSIT Dwarka in west Delhi, Meerabai Institute of Technology and GB Pant Institute of Technology in southeast Delhi, Sir CV Raman ITI, Dheerpur in central Delhi, and Rajiv Gandhi Stadium in Bawana in north Delhi.