Delhi assembly poll results:  Aam Aadmi Party registers resounding victory 

Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is set to retain power for a third term after a resounding victory in the Delhi assembly elections. A total of 672 candidates, including 593 men and 79 women, were in the fray for the hotly contested elections.

As per the results, Aam Aadmi Party won 62 seats. While, BJP improved its 2015 tally and settled for 8 seats in 2020 polls. On the other hand, Congress once again failed to open its account.

As votes for the February 8 elections were counted, Aam Aadmi party workers started reaching party headquarters for the celebrations. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also arrived at the party headquarters to join the celebrations along with his wife. He thanked the people for their mandate.

Noting that party’s vote percentage has increased in elections, BJP said that it respect the mandate of people. While conceding defeat, Congress said it will work to revive and rebuild the party.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal won from New Delhi constituency while,

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia won the Partparganj seat in East Delhi after a tough fight against BJP’s Ravinder Singh Negi. After trailing initially, Sisodia wrested the seat in final rounds of counting.

Meanwhile, Prime MInister Narendra Modi congratulated the Aam Aadmi Party for victory.

PM MODI in a tweet said that “congratulations to AAP and shri arvind kejriwal ji for the victory in the Delhi assembly elections. wishing them the very best in fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Delhi

Meanwhile, in another development, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal dissolved the Sixth Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi. A new order will be issued for the formation of the Seventh Legislative Assembly.

